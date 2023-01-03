NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan Harrison died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1958-2022
Jan Lynn Harrison was born Aug. 16, 1958, to Edward and Melva (Bargstadt) Broer in Norfolk. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jan attended and graduated from Norfolk Public High School in 1976, the year Johnny Carson was Master of Ceremonies. During her high school years, she worked at Lee’s Jewelry and Prengers.
She married Dan Harrison on Jan. 14, 1977, in Norfolk at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They were later remarried in the Catholic Church. They raised three children, Jeffrey, Nicolette and Steven, in Norfolk.
Jan’s three grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a regular fixture at Norfolk Catholic events, especially her grandson Ty’s athletics. Anytime Jan picked Ty up after practices, she always had food ready for him. She traveled to see both her granddaughters, Kira in Nevada and Finley in Colorado, as often as she could. Even though she couldn’t always be there, she always looked forward to her weekly FaceTime calls with them. Kira always felt supported by her Nana and their favorite place in Reno was The Doughboy’s donut shop. Finley enjoyed going to the parks and museums, sharing her snacks and simply showing off all her toys with Nana and Papa when they visited Denver over the past two years.
Jan was an active member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s parish for over 45 years. She helped with “One Rose One Life,’ the Life Chain, Trunk or Treat and the Parish Festival, just to name a few. She recently began volunteering with the Saint Vincent DePaul Society. Jan was a board member for AYSO soccer when it first came to town. In addition, she was an integral part of and a head coach of the Norfolk Express Soccer Club for almost two decades and enjoyed watching all her children participate in the sport.
After marriage, Jan worked at the Norfolk Daily News and later LawnCo as a secretary. For the last 20 years she had been employed by Faith Regional Health Services in patient registration. Her most recent position was at the main entrance desk where she was always a friendly face to those who passed through the hospital doors. Wherever she went, she was a loyal employee. She had many close work friends and was looked to as a mentor to the younger women in her department.
People were drawn to Jan as she was empathetic, a source of support and a great listener. She was a friend to everyone she met and would do all that she could to make sure her family and friends knew how much she cared for them. Jan was an organ donor which should surprise no one as her nature was always to help others.
She enjoyed spending time outside, whether it be working on the landscaping at home, golfing with family, relaxing on the patio and being on a pontoon boat with her loved ones. She enjoyed hosting the annual Independence Day celebration as it was a time for family and friends to gather from all parts of the country. Her favorite place had always been Estes Park in Colorado where she enjoyed staying at a cabin in the mountains along a creek. She was crowned grand champion of Dominoes on Christmas Day and had carried on the family tradition of cut out cookies for the holidays.
It’s impossible to put into words just how much she will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her spouse, Dan of 45 years; sons Jeffrey Harrison of Reno and Steven (Jennifer) Harrison of Denver; daughter Nicolette (Adam) Geiger of Norfolk; her three grandchildren Ty, Kira and Finley; her sisters-in-law, Ann (Mark) Hobson, Linda Broer and Carol Broer; her brothers-in-law, Todd (Karyn) Harrison and Bob (Lisa) Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Stan and Steve Broer and sister Sus Klein.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren Ty Geiger and Kira Harrison, her nieces Molly Vaida, Sarah Hobson and Somer Richards, and her nephews Travis Klein and Jason Broer.
A luncheon will be provided at the parish hall following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used for her grandchildren’s college funds. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.