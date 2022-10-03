 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan Doffin

Jan Doffin

WISNER — Services for Jan Doffin, 86, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the church.

Jan Doffin died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.

1936-2022

Janice Mae Doffin was born on Sept. 26, 1936, on the family farm near Pender to Otto and Clara (Schroeder) Westerhold. She attended Cuming County rural School District 67 and graduated from Pender High School in 1954.

On May 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Merle Gralheer at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. She stayed at home to raise their five children, Brad, Lynn, Scott, Gay and Barry. Jan was always there to get the kids to activities and was their biggest cheerleader. Merle passed away on Feb. 7, 1982.

On Sept. 1, 1984, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Doffin at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Jan worked at the Wisner Bakery and later as a para for Cuming Co. District 19, Wisner and Pilger Elementary and Wisner-Pilger High School.

Jan was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, baseball, sewing, was a member of the same card club for 63 years, and decorating her home for holidays, especially Christmas. Most of all, Jan loved spending time with her family, attending activities of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her spouse, Lawrence Doffin of Wisner; her children and their families: son Brad and Terri Gralheer of Fremont and family Brandon and Kristina Gralheer (children Cooper, Braxton and Reilly) and Christopher and Amber Gralheer (children Blakely, Lennon and Lincoln); son Lynn Gralheer of Scribner and family Travis Gralheer, Brian and Kate Gralheer (children Luke and Rhett) and Connor Gralheer; son Scott Gralheer and Don DeLuca of Lexington, Ky., and family Lora Gralheer and Corrie and Cody Baker (children Charlie and Danny); daughter Gay Gralheer of Fremont; son Barry and Mwwary Gralheer of Elkhorn and family Ashley and Matt Vlasin (children Graham, Booker and Otto) and Tyler Gralheer; stepdaughter Pamela and Jeff Russo of Trent, S.D., and family JD and Michelle Russo (children Colt and Giana) and Nicole and Zach Hillis (son Reed); stepson Dwight Doffin and Katie Paulsen of Wisner; sister Karen and Duane Beutler of Pender; sister-in-law Rose Westerhold of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara Westerhold; spouse Merle Gralheer; brother Ken Westerhold; and Gay’s partner, Brian Wheeler.

In other news

Adam Wright

Adam Wright

TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mable Meyer

Mable Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Linda Meikle

Linda Meikle

CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Linda Meilke died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Richard Evans

Richard Evans

TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …

Ronnie Smith

Ronnie Smith

O’NEILL — Services for Ronnie Smith, 81, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O…

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON —Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

José Contreras Ortiz

José Contreras Ortiz

NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Evans

Richard Evans

TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …

Helen Kethcart

Helen Kethcart

STANTON — Private graveside services for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk, are planned.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara