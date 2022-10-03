WISNER — Services for Jan Doffin, 86, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the church.
Jan Doffin died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.
1936-2022
Janice Mae Doffin was born on Sept. 26, 1936, on the family farm near Pender to Otto and Clara (Schroeder) Westerhold. She attended Cuming County rural School District 67 and graduated from Pender High School in 1954.
On May 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Merle Gralheer at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. She stayed at home to raise their five children, Brad, Lynn, Scott, Gay and Barry. Jan was always there to get the kids to activities and was their biggest cheerleader. Merle passed away on Feb. 7, 1982.
On Sept. 1, 1984, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Doffin at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Jan worked at the Wisner Bakery and later as a para for Cuming Co. District 19, Wisner and Pilger Elementary and Wisner-Pilger High School.
Jan was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, baseball, sewing, was a member of the same card club for 63 years, and decorating her home for holidays, especially Christmas. Most of all, Jan loved spending time with her family, attending activities of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Lawrence Doffin of Wisner; her children and their families: son Brad and Terri Gralheer of Fremont and family Brandon and Kristina Gralheer (children Cooper, Braxton and Reilly) and Christopher and Amber Gralheer (children Blakely, Lennon and Lincoln); son Lynn Gralheer of Scribner and family Travis Gralheer, Brian and Kate Gralheer (children Luke and Rhett) and Connor Gralheer; son Scott Gralheer and Don DeLuca of Lexington, Ky., and family Lora Gralheer and Corrie and Cody Baker (children Charlie and Danny); daughter Gay Gralheer of Fremont; son Barry and Mwwary Gralheer of Elkhorn and family Ashley and Matt Vlasin (children Graham, Booker and Otto) and Tyler Gralheer; stepdaughter Pamela and Jeff Russo of Trent, S.D., and family JD and Michelle Russo (children Colt and Giana) and Nicole and Zach Hillis (son Reed); stepson Dwight Doffin and Katie Paulsen of Wisner; sister Karen and Duane Beutler of Pender; sister-in-law Rose Westerhold of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara Westerhold; spouse Merle Gralheer; brother Ken Westerhold; and Gay’s partner, Brian Wheeler.