Jan Curtis

ROYAL — Services for Jan D. Curtis, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Royal Gymnasium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
1941-2020
Jan Dewalt Curtis was born to Fremont and Mayola Curtis on the family farm southeast of Royal on Jan. 23, 1941. He passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Avera Creighton Hospital at the age of 79 years, 10 months, 3 days.
Jan attended District 113 in Royal from first grade until he graduated in 1958, the third of five generations of the Curtis family to attend school in Royal. He attended Wayne State College for a year, then returned home to farm.
He married Elaine Mitteis in Orchard on Aug. 23, 1959. They farmed, raised registered Simmental cattle and registered Quarter Horses for over 50 years before moving to Creighton.
Jan was proud of the two Aksarben awards for the family farm being owned and lived on for over 100 years earned in 1987 and 2015.
Jan became a real estate agent and auctioneer in 1987. Jan and Elaine celebrated their 60th anniversary last August in the Royal Gymnasium surrounded by almost 300 family and friends.
Jan was an outstanding baseball player and was part of a record-setting high school basketball team.
Sports remained an important part of his life as he played town team baseball and spent thousands of hours cheering for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all their events.
Grandchildren activities took them from Las Vegas, Nev., to Atlanta, Ga., Fort Worth, Texas, to Minneapolis, Minn., and so many places in between. He cherished these moments and spent his last evening watching Christen play volleyball via the internet.
Jan was a valued member of the Royal community. He served on the Royal School board for many years and was president of the Antelope County fair board. He was elected as an Antelope County supervisor for four consecutive terms. He was a member of the former Royal United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Jan loved his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and sports fan. He and Elaine enjoyed dancing and were members of the Square Dance Club. They belonged to the Circle K saddle club in Knox County. He was well informed about local, state and national news and others looked to him for wisdom and good advice.
He leaves to mourn his spouse of 61 years, Elaine; his children, Marcie and Kelly Lechtenberg of Oakland, Jamie and Paula Curtis and Corey and Tanya Curtis of Royal.
Survivors include his favorite people, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jordan and Brian Hanson, Harper, Barrett and Landry of Wayne, Jana and Drew Biery, Jackson and Cannon of Manhattan, Kan., Jason and Kelsey Curtis and Corbyn of Osmond, Brooke and Charley Cull, Carter and Mason of Oakland, Paige and Max Andersen and Madeline of Manhattan, Kan., Cassidy Curtis and fiancé Devin Jakub of Lincoln, Clay Curtis and girlfriend Ashtyn Fritz, and Christen Curtis of Royal. Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Elinor and Dwain Volwiler of Norfolk, and a brother-in-law, Les and Carol Mitteis of St. Paul; and innumerable lifelong and new friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will go to establish an Antelope County 4-H scholarship.
Jan was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.