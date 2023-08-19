Jan Claussen

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon Monday to 10
PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 08/17/2023 8:00 PM until 08/20/2023 12:00 AM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category)due to smoke has been
issued for the following Nebraska counties: Boone, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Gage,
Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe,
Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders,
Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, York, from August
17, 8:00 pm through August 20, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Jan Claussen

WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday and continue until the service at the church.

Jan Claussen died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Elise Kelley

Elise Kelley

FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

Rick Klassen

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rick Klassen died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marge Miller

Marge Miller

HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Gary Bruhn

Gary Bruhn

NORFOLK — Gary R. Bruhn, 64, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Milton Smith

Milton Smith

ALBION — Milton “John” Smith, 91, Albion, died Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Patric Brechbill

Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

William Babel

William Babel

LINDSAY — William “Bill” Babel, 81, Humphrey, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in a grain bin accident on the family farm near Lindsay.

Jan Claussen

Jan Claussen

WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

