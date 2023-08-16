WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday and continue until service time at the church.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2023
Janet Claussen passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Jeanette Janet Claussen was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Norfolk to Emil and Rose (Lierman) Retzlaff.
She married A. Eugene “Gene” Claussen on Nov. 11, 1956, in Hadar. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Janet was a homemaker and a nurse’s aide in Wayne.
In 1969, Gene and Jan purchased Geno’s El Rancho outside of Pilger. Later they owned and operated Geno’s Steakhouse in Wayne and JD Brothers Steakhouse in Norfolk. In retirement, she enjoyed her time at The Market at Geno’s.
Jan loved her flowers and her puzzles. Janet was an authentic and vibrant woman who made friends naturally. She had a genuine interest in connecting with people and hearing their stories. She was warm, witty and included everyone she could in her laughter. Jan’s greatest pleasure was creating a bright and festive place for people to sit and visit.
Janet is survived by her loving spouse; her four children, Julie (Alan) Thomsen of Wayne, David (Michelle) Claussen of Winside, Sherri (Brian) Horning of Overland Park, Kan., and Jason (Heidi) Claussen of Wayne; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Adolph and Dora Claussen; brothers Milton Retzlaff, Delbert Retzlaff and Marvin Retzlaff; sisters Delpha Wolff and Lois Nielsen; and grandson-in-law Devon O’Connell.
Memorials may be directed to the Claussen family for later designation.