Jan Claussen

WAYNE — Services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Jan Claussen died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home.

Dorothy Richmond

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Darlene Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Norfolk.

Leonard Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Leonard J. Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Sutherland

HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Titman

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Leslie Keenan

WAYNE — Leslie L. “Les” Keenan, 68, Wayne, died at his home in Wayne, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Adelaide Scheve

NORFOLK —  Services for Adelaide R. Scheve, 104, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Adelaide Scheve died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Ann Koopman

NORFOLK — Services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ann Koopman died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

