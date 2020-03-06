Jamie Schiffbauer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jamie A. Schiffbauer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Chapel, 1203 N. 13th St., in Norfolk.
1927-2020
Jamie A. (Stowe) Schiffbauer, widow of the late Thomas D Schiffbauer of Norfolk, passed away and entered her heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Jamie was born on Dec. 30, 1927, in Cordele, Ga., to the late Belvy G. and Jamie (Pipkin) Stowe. She was the mother of two daughters, Monica Schiffbauer Fowler of Norfolk and Pamela Schiffbauer.
Jamie retired from her job as a reading aide with the Norfolk Public Schools to become a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish.
In addition to her spouse, she was preceded in death by her brother, Belvy G. Stowe Jr. of Mobile, Ala.