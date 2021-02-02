WISNER — Services for Jamie Gooch, 28, Bellevue, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Gooch died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Bellevue.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will take place this spring at the Looking Glass United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Lois E. Sprout, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.
LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.