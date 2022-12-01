HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.
STANTON — Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.
AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin. Goldie Bowman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care in Neligh.
Paul N. Exstrom of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 97, following an enjoyable year at Oak Park Place, Dubuque.
Services for Myra Rotherham Schwebel, 77, Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Nocatee, Fla.