James Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.

Dianna Pehrson

STANTON — Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

Helen Sherman

AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Goldie Bowman

ELGIN — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin. Goldie Bowman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Paul Exstrom

Paul N. Exstrom of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 97, following an enjoyable year at Oak Park Place, Dubuque.

Myra Schwebel

Services for Myra Rotherham Schwebel, 77, Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Nocatee, Fla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

