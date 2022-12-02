HARTINGTON — Services for James L. Wohlman, 73, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 3 p.m. vigil service at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church one hour prior to services.
James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.