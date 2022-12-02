 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

James Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for James L. Wohlman, 73, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 3 p.m. vigil service at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church one hour prior to services.

James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

Leonard Hoffmann

PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Dianna Pehrson

STANTON —Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Helen Sherman

AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.

Gladys Pedersen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.

Lois Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Leonard Hoffmann

PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Tomek-…

Judith C. Buchanan

HARTINGTON — Services for Judith C. Buchanan, 71, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Charlene Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

