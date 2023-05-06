O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
James Widtfeldt died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Memorials may be directed to Aseracare Hospice at Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
1947-2023
James Albert Widtfeldt was born Nov. 18, 1947, in O’Neill to Albert Theodore Widtfeldt and Gusteva Emma (Peterson) Widtfeldt. He grew up on family land 20 miles northwest of O’Neill which was homesteaded by his great-grandfather, John Vequist, who had emigrated with his family from Sweden.
Jim attended country grade school and graduated from O’Neill Public High School. He attended Wayne State College for a year before being awarded a full scholarship to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, Mass. Jim earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics from MIT and then his doctorate, also in math, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
His dreams of entering the space program — he spent many boyhood hours building and firing off rockets — were dashed when federal cutbacks put hiring on hold. He had planned to study further in engineering at Stanford University in California but took a juris doctor degree instead at the University of Nebraska Law College in 1978 to assist his parents in their rental housing and ranching businesses in Holt County.
Jim suffered a disabling stroke in 2021 as well as metastasized prostate cancer and declined in health until his death.
Jim is survived by his sister, Norma (Widtfeldt) Skjold of O’Neill and many cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gusteva Widtfeldt.