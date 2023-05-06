 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Widtfeldt

James Widtfeldt

O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

James Widtfeldt died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Memorials may be directed to Aseracare Hospice at Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

1947-2023

James Albert Widtfeldt was born Nov. 18, 1947, in O’Neill to Albert Theodore Widtfeldt and Gusteva Emma (Peterson) Widtfeldt. He grew up on family land 20 miles northwest of O’Neill which was homesteaded by his great-grandfather, John Vequist, who had emigrated with his family from Sweden.

Jim attended country grade school and graduated from O’Neill Public High School. He attended Wayne State College for a year before being awarded a full scholarship to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, Mass. Jim earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics from MIT and then his doctorate, also in math, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

His dreams of entering the space program — he spent many boyhood hours building and firing off rockets — were dashed when federal cutbacks put hiring on hold. He had planned to study further in engineering at Stanford University in California but took a juris doctor degree instead at the University of Nebraska Law College in 1978 to assist his parents in their rental housing and ranching businesses in Holt County.

Jim suffered a disabling stroke in 2021 as well as metastasized prostate cancer and declined in health until his death.

Jim is survived by his sister, Norma (Widtfeldt) Skjold of O’Neill and many cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gusteva Widtfeldt.

Tags

In other news

Tim Hart

Tim Hart

TILDEN —Services for Tim Hart, 62, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Helen Young

Helen Young

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.

James Widtfeldt

James Widtfeldt

O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

Russell Caauwe

Russell Caauwe

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

Helen Young

Helen Young

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview.

Nathan Sawyer

Nathan Sawyer

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Sharon Wantoch

Sharon Wantoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sharon L. Wantoch, 68, Hoskins, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 606 Channel Road, in Norfolk.

Donavon Benson

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Charles Prokop

Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara