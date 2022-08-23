NORFOLK — Services for James “Jim” Wellman, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
James Wellman died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha.
1937-2022
James M. “Jim” Wellman, son of Henry and Jessie (Carpenter) Wellman, was born Feb. 21, 1937, at Orchard. He attended Creighton High School in Creighton and served in the U.S. Navy after graduation.
On June 13, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Carolyn Kane at United Methodist Church in Orchard. They were blessed with two children, Kathleen and James. Jim lived in Norfolk most of his lifetime.
Jim is survived by his dear friend, Sandi Dilworth; son James Wellman of Groveland, Fla.; son-in-law Scott Harwood of Groveland; daughter Kathleen Napier of Madison; five grandchildren, Randa, Colby, Lynde, Brady (Cierra) and Aubrey; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Xander, Caydence, Rylan, Jonah and Memphis; and sisters Mary Matthews of Newport, Ore., Margaret Arvanitis of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn; parents Henry and Jessie; brother Albert; sister Druella Lancaster; and son-in-law Dennis Napier.