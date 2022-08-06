 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

James Weinberger

James Weinberger

ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.

James Weinberger died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

1943-2022

James LeRoy Weinberger was born Nov. 15, 1943.

Jim was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended St. Leonard’s Parochial School, Madison High School and Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Jim was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by parents, Cletus and Darlene Weinberger, and a sister, Sharon Landholm.

Survivors include his spouse, Nancy L. Weinberger; children Troy Weinberger (Marcia Van Ness), Victoria Bartels, Kristi Jacobs (Jeff), Jerimy Weinberger (Christine) and Jamie Fischer (Joshua); former spouse and mother of his children, Janel K. Weinberger; stepchildren Tammy Gibson (Kevin) and Tisha Sellin; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Ronnfeldt.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, Shriners Hospital for Children, www.lovetotherescue.org or St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, S.D., www.give.stjo.org.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

