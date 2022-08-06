ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.
James Weinberger died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
1943-2022
James LeRoy Weinberger was born Nov. 15, 1943.
Jim was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended St. Leonard’s Parochial School, Madison High School and Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Jim was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by parents, Cletus and Darlene Weinberger, and a sister, Sharon Landholm.
Survivors include his spouse, Nancy L. Weinberger; children Troy Weinberger (Marcia Van Ness), Victoria Bartels, Kristi Jacobs (Jeff), Jerimy Weinberger (Christine) and Jamie Fischer (Joshua); former spouse and mother of his children, Janel K. Weinberger; stepchildren Tammy Gibson (Kevin) and Tisha Sellin; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Ronnfeldt.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, Shriners Hospital for Children, www.lovetotherescue.org or St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, S.D., www.give.stjo.org.