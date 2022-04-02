Services for James L. “Jim” Wattier, 80, of Cimarron, Kan., were held March 25 at the First Baptist Church in Cimarron with the Rev. Richard Deimund officiating. Burial was at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kan., with military honors by KSARNG Funeral Honors and American Legion 8th District Funeral Honor Guard.
Swaim Funeral Chapel in Cimarron was in charge of the arrangements.
James Wattier died Monday, March 21, 2022.
1941-2022
James L. “Jim” Wattier was born April 8, 1941, in Yankton to Leo and Loretta (Dendinger) Wattier.
Jim grew up on the family farm in Randolph. After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served from September 1959 to September 1961. Soon after his service, he relocated to Ingalls to work on a friend’s farm.
On March 2, 1973, he married Viola Marie Stateler. Jim had a love for livestock, which led him to various jobs in the ranching industry, including purchasing and raising his own livestock. Jim did not know a stranger and any cowboy he worked with, he considered a friend.
Jim and Marie raised their children in Ingalls. Later in life, they moved to Cimarron. Jim eventually ended up finding a new home at the Shepherd’s Center in Cimarron. The biggest smile on his face was when any of his grandchildren would walk into the room to visit with him.
Survivors include one son, Sean Garrison (Kellie) of Keene, N.H.; two daughters, Sharla Garrison of Bucklin, Kan., and Joannie and spouse John Osborn of Cimarron; 11 grandchildren, Zachary, Kristyn, Elizabeth, Shelbey, Stevie, Shawnee, Evan, Emma, Jordan, Janee and Jaira; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Tom (Elaine) Wattier of Laurel, Roger (Trudy) Wattier of Beatrice and Barbara Burbach Paulsen (Larry) of Randolph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death include his parents; spouse Viola Marie Wattier; brothers Bob and Larry Wattier, three brothers-in-law, Allen Burbach, Tom Downey and Stan Stateler; two sisters-in-law, Arjean Wattier and Shirley Stateler; two nephews; and one niece.