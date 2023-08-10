James Wahl

LEIGH — James “Jim” Wahl, 61, Leigh, died at his home southwest of Leigh on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark Swain will officiate. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery prior to the service.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue Monday from noon until service time at the church.
Jim was born Feb. 11, 1962, to Walter and Mildred (Matzner) Wahl in Columbus. He grew up on the family homestead learning to farm right beside his dad. He graduated from Leigh High School in May 1980.
During his high school years, Jim participated in many sports and enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow classmates. After high school, Jim attended Northeast Community College, where he received his associate degree in machinist and welding in May 1982.
His long work history started at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus for a year. He went to work at Lindsay Manufacturing in Lindsay for the next four years. Looking to be closer to home, Jim worked for D&L of Columbus until their huge layoff. His final home was working at MIBA in Columbus, where he enjoyed making very precision ball bearings.
Jim’s favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, playing basketball, attending farm shows and playing cards. He often took trips to Las Vegas with his close friends where they went on many tours of Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, gambling and sightseeing.
Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for 61 years.
Jim is survived by a sister, Kathy Wahl of Norfolk, and great aunts and uncles Mr. and Mrs. Louis Meyer, AnnaMarie and David Diller and family, Mark and Kim Meyer and family, Patty and Dan DeWaard and family, Donna and Leon Bruhn and family, Donette and Ted Petersen and family, and Delayne Nitz and family; as well as many cousins and friends.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred Wahl, and a godson, Mike Bruhn.
