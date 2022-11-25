NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.
STANTON — Services for Anna M. Goeken, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.
ALLEN — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Allen. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, of Winside, formerly of Wayne, will be on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements. Bu…
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, Winside, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Rick Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.
ALBION — Services for Jarod Adams, 47, Newman Grove, will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Boone County Event Center at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion, with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity-West Cemetery near Newman Grove. A visitation will be held …
