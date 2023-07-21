WISNER — Memorial services for James “Jim” Von Seggern, 94, of Wisner will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial with military rites will be at the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
James Von Seggern died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.
1928-2023
James Frederick “Jim” Von Seggern was born Oct. 30, 1928, to Bernard and Myrtle (Christianson) Von Seggern near Wisner. Jim grew up in Wisner attending Wisner Public Schools up to the eighth grade. Jim served in the United States Marine Corps and Reserves from Jan. 8, 1947, until he was honorably discharged on May 11, 1951, serving four years, four months and four days.
Jim was united in marriage to Rosetta Loomis on July 15, 1959. To this union, three children were born: Kathy, Bernie and Eric. He later married Eleanor Starman on Feb. 24, 2006. Jim lived his whole life in Wisner, being born and living most of his life on the family farm north of Wisner and later moving into Wisner after marrying Eleanor.
Jim loved the farm and working with the land, did custom farming and drove truck. His CB handle was “Roadrunner.” Jim would do anything for a neighbor. He enjoyed gardening and birds.
Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and served as an usher, where he ushered for funerals for a number of years.
Survivors include his spouse, Eleanor (Starman) Von Seggern of Wisner; daughter Kathy and Daniel Wik of Grand Island and children Erica Hatch, Ashley Hatch and Kolten Bulin; son Bernie and Charlotte Von Seggern of Wisner and children Jessie Von Seggern, Kim Hamik and Jamie Van Ert; son Eric and Mary Von Seggern of Wisner and children Morgan, Cooper and Sarah Von Seggern; great-grandchildren Davlan Kendal, Sarah Hammel and Skylar Bulin; stepchildren Annette Jobman of Lincoln, Lynn and Glenn Baumert of Wahoo, Roger and Alice Starman of Norfolk, Sharon and BJ Koeppe of Hadar, Karen Starman of Norfolk and Brandy Starman of Wisner; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sister Bobbie Pflueger of California; numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Myrtle Von Seggern; brother Dwyane (Benny) Von Seggern; sisters Ruth Pflueger and Virginia Baird, great-granddaughter Emma Hatch; stepdaughter Susan Starman; and stepson-in-law-Gary Jobman.