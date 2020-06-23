James Stapleton

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.

He died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a hospital in Sioux City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

James Lisle Stapleton was born April 13, 1947, in Sioux City, the son of Matthew and Bonnie (Lisle) Stapleton. Jim attended country schools, then Wakefield and graduated from Allen High School in 1965. He was a former member of the 185th Air National Guard of Sioux City, activated in 1968 and serving in Korea and at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha as an aircraft mechanic.

Jim married Carol Jean Jackson on July 9, 1967, at Allen United Methodist Church. He was proud to farm with his dad, Matt (now deceased); his son, Greg; his grandson, Trevor; and a son-in-law, Rusty. His favorite time of year was harvest. Jim will be remembered as a man of few words and having a wise and caring heart.

Jim was a member of the Allen American Legion and Allen United Methodist Church.

Cherishing many fond memories are Jim’s spouse of 52 years, Carol Jean; a son, Greg (Chantel) Stapleton of Allen; a daughter, Carla (Rusty) Dickens of Allen; grandchildren Trevor and spouse Becky Stapleton of Waterbury, Kaylee Stapleton and fiancé Blake Eriksen, Haley Stapleton, Carly Dickens and Michael Dickens, all of Allen; his sisters, June Stapleton of Columbus and Lori (Dale) Jackson of South Sioux City; a brother, John (Sue) Stapleton of Grand Island; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gaylen and Carol Jackson of Sioux City; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Matt in 1997; his mother, Bonnie in 1967; and his stepmother, Lois Stapleton in 2017.

Because of Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Allen’s Eastview Cemetery. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers as we remember and celebrate Jim’s life.

