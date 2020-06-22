James Stapleton

ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen.
He died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a hospital in Sioux City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen.
He died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a hospital in Sioux City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Casper W. Grogan, 70, Blue River, Wis., will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in O’Neill. Burial will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Stuart Community Cemetery in Stuart.
NORFOLK — Services for Lena R. Hockabout, 48, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Jason Schulz and Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Verlon Hoffman, 81, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Butte. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.
WAYNE — Services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Robert D. Turpin, 89, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Bassett.
ALBION — Services for Kevin Davidson, 41, Syracuse, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Boone County Event Center in Albion. Jacquie Samway will officiate with burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Newman Grove.
O’NEILL — Services for Ernest Gudenschwager, 86, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military rites provided by the Orchard American Legion Vict…
CROFTON — Services for Roger B. “Crazy Cooter” Sage, 68, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, The Rev. Carl Watkins will be officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wint…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-