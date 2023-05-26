 Skip to main content
James Sokol

VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol, 83, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. James Sokol died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Jon Weaver

Jon E. Weaver, 75, Onawa, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Dorothy Jo Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be at a later date.

Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joan Irwin

AINSWORTH — Joan M. “Jo” Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died April 20, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Johanna Berg

WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

