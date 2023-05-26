VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol, 83, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. James Sokol died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Jon E. Weaver, 75, Onawa, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
BOW VALLEY — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Joan M. “Jo” Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died April 20, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.