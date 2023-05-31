VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol Sr., 83, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
James Sokol Sr. died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1939-2023
James Dean Sokol Sr., son of Charles and Helen (Vavak) Sokol, was born July 25, 1939, at Brunswick. He attended Verdigre rural grade school and graduated from Verdigre High School in 1957.
On June 22, 1963, Jim was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Liska at United Methodist Church in Creighton. They were blessed with three children: Betty Jean, James Dean Jr., and Beth Ann.
Jim worked at the Plainview Creamery for a year, then at West Knox Rural Water, Koplin Farms west of Verdigre, CR Industries in Springfield, S.D., and Nebraska Department of Roads. He also hauled grain and fertilizer for several local businesses and farmed and ranched all of his life north of Verdigre.
He was a member of United Methodist Church in Verdigre, ZCBJ Hall, West Knox Rural Water Board, Hillcrest Cemetery Board and Sparta Township Board. Jim was a 4-H leader for the Sparta Sparklers and was a member of Western Swingers Square Dance Club.
Jim or “Grandpa,” as many had come to know him, would greet everyone with a friendly smile, and his silly sense of humor always seemed to get a smile in return. He enjoyed hunting and especially enjoyed fishing. We are quite certain one of his first “heavenly adventures” included a trip catfishing with his brother, Charles, and grandpa Otto.
Many Sunday afternoons in between chores are remembered with trips to the river with family and friends. Jim spent hours in the boat pulling water skiers and tubes. After the snow flew, it was off to the mountains for some fun snow skiing trips. Jim was able to watch all of the grandkids learn to ski and enjoy the slopes.
Jim and Barb will forever be known for their dancing and even have some trophies to prove it. Over their nearly 60 years of marriage, not many weekends went by without finding a dance floor somewhere. They also enjoyed traveling, making it to every area of the United States, Hawaii and Mexico.
“Grandpa” held that title with the most pride. He was the happiest ever when surrounded by all of the family. Jim could not brag enough to everyone about his seven grandsons and one granddaughter, and he never could get over how fast the family kept growing. Over the years much time was spent in the stands at football, basketball and volleyball games, other school concerts and activities, along with 4-H and FFA events at the county fair. His loving support and how proud he was of his family will always be remembered.
Jim is survived by his spouse of almost 60 years, Barb; children Betty (Steve) Jacot, James Jr. (Linda) Sokol, and Beth Rudloff, all of Verdigre; grandchildren Joshua (Melissa) Jacot, Justin (Paige) Jacot, Cole (Brenna) Sokol, Kyle (fiance Karla) Sokol, Gregory Rudloff, Kevin Rudloff, Keith (dear friend Jada) Rudloff and Anna (dear friend Justin) Rudloff; great-grandchildren Lucas and Quinn Jacot, Huntleigh Jacot, and Lennox Sokol; sister-in-law, Carol Sokol of Pierce; brother Larry (Marie) Sokol of Wayne; sister Geraleen (Lawrence) Vesely of Norfolk; two half-sisters, Elaine Wessendorf and Ilene Arnold; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen; brother Charles; in-laws Otto and Lucy Liska; and many aunts and uncles.