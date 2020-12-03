James Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.
The funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed at a later time at the Home for Funerals website.
Jim was born July 3, 1944, in Norfolk, to Elmer and Lillian (Reuter) Siedschlag. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1962. He attended Norfolk Junior College for a year. Following junior college, Jim enlisted in the U.S Air Force. He honorably served our country from 1963 to 1967.
On Aug. 16, 1969, Jim married Marcille Nitz at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple was blessed with three children, Mark, Jason and Stefanie.
Throughout his life, Jim worked at IBP, sold real estate for Century 21 Ringer Partners and worked for Robertson Distributing and Becker Distributing.
Jim liked attending auctions and garage sales. He collected money and a variety of advertising signs and inflatables. In Jim’s yard, he enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels.
Jim was a huge sports fan who loved his Huskers.
He is survived by his spouse; his children, Mark Siedschlag, Jason Siedschlag (fiancée Samantha Marten) and Stefanie (Tim) Ahlmann; his grandchildren, Ashton, Kierra and Adie; and a sister, Joyce Wygant of Surprise, Ariz.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Greg Witt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.