James Shaw

BASSETT — Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
Visitations will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett and will continue on Saturday at the church for an hour prior to services. Masks are recommended for the visitations and service.
He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care Center in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Rock County Long Term Care Activities Program or to the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department.