NORFOLK — Private graveside services for James E. “Jim” Schaele, 68, Bonesteel, S.D., will be at a later. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1955-2023
James Schaele went home to his Lord on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jim was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Pender to Herman E. and Norma J. (Novak) Schaele Sr. He grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973. He received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1987. Jim worked several years for Shopko as an area manager in Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. He later worked for the co-op in Guide Rock and Tyson Foods in Norfolk before moving to Bonesteel in 2009. There he enjoyed doing gun repair for area residents.
Jim married Cindy Meister on May 13, 1989, but the couple later divorced. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the outdoors. He always loved animals, especially the Labrador retrievers he raised for several years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are his sister, Patricia (Patrick) McCollough of Norfolk; brother Herman Schaele Jr. of Norfolk; and nephew Joe (Jessica) McCollough of Lincoln.
Memorials in Jim’s honor are suggested to his family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.