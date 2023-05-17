 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Schaele

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for James E. “Jim” Schaele, 68, Bonesteel, S.D., will be at a later. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1955-2023

James Schaele went home to his Lord on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jim was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Pender to Herman E. and Norma J. (Novak) Schaele Sr. He grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973. He received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1987. Jim worked several years for Shopko as an area manager in Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. He later worked for the co-op in Guide Rock and Tyson Foods in Norfolk before moving to Bonesteel in 2009. There he enjoyed doing gun repair for area residents.

Jim married Cindy Meister on May 13, 1989, but the couple later divorced. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the outdoors. He always loved animals, especially the Labrador retrievers he raised for several years.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his sister, Patricia (Patrick) McCollough of Norfolk; brother Herman Schaele Jr. of Norfolk; and nephew Joe (Jessica) McCollough of Lincoln.

Memorials in Jim’s honor are suggested to his family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Larry Kruse

Larry Kruse

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Larry Kruse, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk. Park next to the marquee and follow the red sidewalk to the Veranda room. Light refreshments will start at 10:30 a.m.

Charles Mathine

Charles Mathine

CREIGHTON — Charles “Ed” Mathine, 76, Omaha, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Harold Strelow

Harold Strelow

PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be c…

Harold Strelow

Harold Strelow

PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will …

Francis Bayer

Francis Bayer

DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Janelle Peters

Janelle Peters

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce. Services are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Mindy Dila

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.

Beverly Starr

Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara