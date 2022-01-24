BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
James Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.