BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
James Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2022
James B. “Jim” Sazama was born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Bloomfield, the son of Clarence and Hope (Foster) Sazama. He grew up on the farm near Bloomfield and attended Morville School District. His high school years were spent at Center High School, graduating in 1961.
Jim played basketball, baseball and acted in school plays. He was the business manager for the school yearbook. After graduation, Jim attended tech school in Omaha for a year, returning to Bloomfield to continue working for John Deere.
Jim entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 22, 1964, and served in Bremerhaven, Germany. He was a rifle sharpshooter for basic ground radar. Jim was honorably discharged on Jan. 19, 1966. He also served a year in the active reserves.
After the service, Jim returned home and again went to work for John Deere until retiring after 46 years of repairing tractors, etc. for all his farmer friends.
On Jan. 21, 1967, Jim married Renee at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He became a father to David and Dawn and later they were blessed with Bryon and Brenda.
Jim enjoyed fishing and camping with the family and going to ball games and school activities. He spent his spare time farming and gardening, playing cards and putting puzzles together.
Jim was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and Bloomfield American Legion.
Jim is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Renee; his sons, David Downie of Lincoln and Byron (Crystal) Sazama of Kearney; his daughters, Dawn (Doug) Salmen of Wisner and Brenda (Brett) Housermann of Naponee, Neb.; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Judy) Sazama of Bloomfield and John Sazama of Bloomfield; and a sister-in-law, Carma Sazama of Bloomfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers Lyle, Dennis and Donovan; and a sister, Gloria.
Jim led a valiant fight until the end and now is with his Savior. He was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He will be missed.