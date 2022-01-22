James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sebade, 96, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guar…
WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.
BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sebade, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, Am…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Shirley Yates died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with m…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.