James Sander

GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Sander, 69, Doniphan, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Dale Janzen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home in Doniphan.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home.
1951-2020
James Morris “Jim” Sander was born in Norfolk on June 25, 1951. He was raised by his parents, John C. “Jack” and Lilly (B. Morris) Sander, in Ord until moving to Grand Island, where he graduated from Grand Island High School in 1969.
As an only child, Jim devoted much of his adult life to caring for his parents. He was also a dedicated advocate of his community and was involved in local elections, entrepreneurial ventures and business start-ups.
Throughout his career, he held various jobs training and managing in the food service and retail industries throughout Grand Island and Hastings. He managed several food services ventures, including spending several years managing the kitchen at Grand Island Central Catholic.
He pursued advanced education throughout his life, receiving his bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1995 and his master of business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000.
Jim enjoyed tending to lawns, as well as family cemetery plots stretching from Grand Island to Norfolk. He loved history and storytelling, writing more than half a dozen unpublished manuscripts and plays that demonstrated a sharp wit and humor that was his trademark with family and friends.
Jim was generous with his time and resources to many in the community and was often found lending a hand and an ear to those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
