LINDY — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Burial will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton and will continue on Friday at the church an hour prior to services.
James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.