James Ruge

James Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

James Ruge died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1964-2021

James Albert “Jim” Ruge was born on Dec. 26, 1964, in Norfolk to Melvin and Marie (Faust) Ruge. He attended school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1983.

Jim went to work for his dad and brothers after graduation at the meat packing plant. Later, he worked at the Norfolk Regional Center and Faith Regional in Behavioral Health. He was also a truck driver for many years and worked for Orr Trucking up until he retired due to illness two years ago.

Jim married Carol Vyhlidal and to that union were born Joshua and Andrea. They later divorced.

Jim and Kelly Erb were married on Oct. 8, 2016, and through that union, Jim gained four more children of the heart: Adam, Jordan, Steven and Jaden.

Jim had the biggest heart of anyone there ever was. He never knew a stranger and could connect with absolutely anyone he met. He had the friendliest soul and always was equipped with plenty of jokes to tell and laughs to spread. He was passionate about his love for his family and was the epitome of what it meant to be Dad and Grandpa. He was the most loyal and caring spouse. He was an eclectic connoisseur of spirits. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for all of his family and friends. There aren’t adequate words to describe the insurmountable loss of this man. He will be remembered fondly by so many, and that legacy and memories will live on.

Jim is survived by his spouse, Kelly Ruge of Norfolk; daughter Andrea (Eddie) Ruge; son Joshua (Laura) Ruge of Elgin; Adam Lange of Vermillion, Jordan (Kevin) Meyer of Colorado Springs, Steven (Emilie) Deal of Vermillion and Jaden (Andrew) Wineinger of Omaha; numerous grandchildren that he loved more than anything; siblings Ron (Barbara) Ruge of Florida, Tim (Jean) Ruge of Plainview, Shirley (Bob) Schiffbauer of Lincoln; dear mother-in-law, Roz Erb (fiancé Gary Becker) of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Caroline Ruge-Lydic of Norfolk; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Archer and Lucy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marie, and his dearest brother, Sam.

Guitarist will be Dennis Lewchuck. Casketbearers will be Chris Mancini, Courtney Eierman, Todd Grashorn, Kevin Erickson, Mike McGinty and Vince Wiegand.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

