James Robinson

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

James Robinson

WAYNE — Memorial services for James L. “Jim” Robinson, 85, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

James Robinson died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Plisek

Robert Plisek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert R. “Bob” Plisek, 81, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.

Gayle Neuhaus

Gayle Neuhaus

WINNETOON — A celebration of life for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Winnetoon Community Center.

Joan O’Keefe

Joan O’Keefe

OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha. Burial will follow.

Joan Arkfeld

Joan Arkfeld

MADISON — Services for Joan V. Arkfeld, 71, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Joan Arkfeld died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Donald Hines

Donald Hines

Graveside services for Donald A. Hines, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Martin Community Cemetery at Martin, S.D.

Michael Fox

Michael Fox

ROYAL — Memorial services for Michael D. Fox, 38, Orchard, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the south picnic area of Grove Lake Recreation Area near Royal.

Marlin Gansebom

Marlin Gansebom

OSMOND — Services for Marlin L. Gansebom, 96, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veteran…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara