NORFOLK — Services for James L. “Jim” Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with 7 p.m. rosary.
James Reichmuth died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1937-2023
Jim was born on June 24, 1937, in St. Bernard to Leo and Arlene (Fajman) Reichmuth. He attended grade school at St. Bernard, graduated from Humphrey St. Francis in 1955 and attended one year at Norfolk Junior College.
Jim grew up around Lindsay. He served his country in the U.S. Army from Oct. 29, 1960, to April 28, 1961.
Jim married Clara Billeter on Dec. 28, 1985, in Norfolk. When Clara and Jim moved to Norfolk, they became members of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Parish in Norfolk. He worked various jobs in the Northeast Nebraska area and really enjoyed wood working.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball.
Survivors include stepchildren Brenda (Bob) Wiese of Battle Creek, Damon (Terri) Weinrich of Norfolk, Barbara Polt (fiancé Terry Riege) of Norfolk, Beverly (Del) Jepsen Johnson of Lynn Center, Ill., and Susan (Tom) Lodge of Meadow Grove; seven step-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; three brothers, Virgil Reichmuth of Lindsay, John (Becky) Reichmuth of Lindsay and Mark Reichmuth of Florida; and sisters Eunice Reichmuth Krings of Norfolk and Ruth (Dennis) Kuchar of Battle Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Arlene; brother Paul Reichmuth; two infant brothers, Eugene Reichmuth and Joseph Reichmuth; sister and brother-in-law Rita (Elmer) Borer; two sisters-in-law, Betty Reichmuth and DeeAna Reichmuth; son-in-law Dave Jepsen; and stepsister Deanna Reichmuth.
Casketbearers will be Paul Kuchar, Eric Reichmuth, Aaron Reichmuth, Terry Reichmuth, Keith Reichmuth and Tim Borer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.