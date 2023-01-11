 Skip to main content
James Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for James L. Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Reichmuth died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Karen Fiedler

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield

Eleanor Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.

Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Sandra Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Margaret Heien

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

