James Penne

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. James Penne died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vernon Mihulka died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Kyle Treat

AINSWORTH — Kyle I. Treat, 57, Ainsworth, died recently at his home in Ainsworth. No services are planned.

ELGIN — Services for Mary J. “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Chris E. Hansen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

