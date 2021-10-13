You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Platte and Colfax Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

James Penne Sr.

James Penne Sr.

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne Sr., 74, Oakdale, Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake.

James Penne Sr. died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

 1947-2021

James Bernard “Jim” Penne Sr., son of Bernard and Marie (Bon Vonn) Penne, was born on May 22, 1947, at Norfolk. He attended St. Boniface High School in Elgin.

Jim was married to JoAnn Pelster on Oct. 4, 1969. Four children were born to them: Janelle, Jolynn, Jacqueline and James Jr. “Jamy.”

Jim lived with his spouse south of Oakdale and farmed all of his life. Jim was fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, loved playing cards, fishing and following his grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Tilden.

Survivors include his spouse, JoAnn; his children, Janelle Lackey, Jolynn (Craig) Hull, Jacqueline Penne and Jamy (Jamie) Penne; grandchildren Kathy Lackey, Manny Lackey, Bethany Lackey, Brett Hull, Brady Hull, Elizabeth Hull, Brennen Penne, Kennedy Penne, Emerson Penne, Brecken Penne, Ryker Penne and Bently Penne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie Penne; his sisters, Ella Mae Dozler and Malinda Penne; and a brother-in-law, Donnie Dozler.

Tags

In other news

Gordon Deichmann

Gordon Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Ivan Tikluk

Ivan Tikluk

LINDY — Graveside services for Ivan Tikluk, 2-month-old son of Nellie Tikluk and Uriah Torrez of Sioux City, were Tuesday, Oct 12, at Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy. Rick Thomas officiated.

Mae Rockford

Mae Rockford

CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Mae Rockford, 91, Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Roger Olson

Roger Olson

PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Barbara Harrom

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Barbara Harrom

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Mary Nelson

Mary Nelson

ALBION — Services for Mary E. Nelson, 96, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara