TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne Sr., 74, Oakdale, Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake.
James Penne Sr. died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2021
James Bernard “Jim” Penne Sr., son of Bernard and Marie (Bon Vonn) Penne, was born on May 22, 1947, at Norfolk. He attended St. Boniface High School in Elgin.
Jim was married to JoAnn Pelster on Oct. 4, 1969. Four children were born to them: Janelle, Jolynn, Jacqueline and James Jr. “Jamy.”
Jim lived with his spouse south of Oakdale and farmed all of his life. Jim was fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, loved playing cards, fishing and following his grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Tilden.
Survivors include his spouse, JoAnn; his children, Janelle Lackey, Jolynn (Craig) Hull, Jacqueline Penne and Jamy (Jamie) Penne; grandchildren Kathy Lackey, Manny Lackey, Bethany Lackey, Brett Hull, Brady Hull, Elizabeth Hull, Brennen Penne, Kennedy Penne, Emerson Penne, Brecken Penne, Ryker Penne and Bently Penne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie Penne; his sisters, Ella Mae Dozler and Malinda Penne; and a brother-in-law, Donnie Dozler.