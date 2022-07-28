TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Pelley, 77, of Omaha, formerly of Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
James Pelley died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Nadine Wacker died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for James C. “Jim” Barritt, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Barritt died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Kelly’s Country Club, 6 miles west of Norfolk on Highway 275.
MADISON — Services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, of Madison, formerly of Columbus, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
ALBION — Services for Sandra M. “Sandy” Laudenklos, 57, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
EWING — Private services for James R. Ollendick, 63, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.