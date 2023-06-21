WAUSA — Services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. James Otteman died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Audrey F.J. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Homestead of Norfolk assisted living. Jack Grevson, 86, died July 6, 2015, at Stanton Health Center.
HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Vetera…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
WELLFLEET — A celebration of life for Scott R. Trofholz, 58, Ainsworth, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.