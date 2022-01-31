NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
James Olson died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1936-2022
Jim was born on July 12, 1936, to Gerald and Loreen (Renner) Olson at his parents’ house in rural Battle Creek. He attended grade school in Enola and graduated from Norfolk High School. He then attended and graduated from Norfolk Junior College.
He married Mary Jane Himes.
He later married Sondra (Ainsworth) Christian on July 18, 1965, in Norfolk. Jim worked at the Norfolk Regional Center for some time before working at the Villa Inn in Norfolk. He later on got a job working at Echo Electric in Norfolk, from which he retired in 2016.
Outside of work, he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, going to auctions and telling a dirty joke every now and then.
Survivors include his seven children and their spouses, Mark Nelson of Jefferson, Iowa, Kevin (Debra) Olson of Norfolk, Marci (Jim) Sok of Norfolk, Jeremy Olson of Arlington, Stacie (Jim) McCarville of Norfolk, Denise Busskohl of Norfolk and Cathy (Greg) Young of Arizona; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Sondra Olson; parents Gerald and Loreen Olson; brother Bob; and two grandsons.
Casketbearers will be Jared Boschen, Chris Busskohl, Jason McCarville, Thayer Boschen, Tyler Thompson and Scott McCarville. Honorary casketbearers will be Eric Young, Mickenzie Nelson and Cody Bernbeck.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.