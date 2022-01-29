 Skip to main content
James Olson

NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

James Olson died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Richard L. “Dick” Gambill, 85, Johnstown, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be on the family ranch south of Johnstown.

HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

PILGER — Services for Mary JoAnn Stigge, 70, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

HARTINGTON — Services for Patricia A. Steffen, 77, of Fordyce are pending with the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

