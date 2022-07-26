EWING — Private services for James R. Ollendick, 63, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
James Ollendick died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes of Sioux City is in charge of the arrangements.
Jim was a friend to many people. If someone needed help with their vehicle, he always had the part to fix it and bought and sold vehicles for many years. Jim had a kind heart for animals, taking in many strays over the years and giving them a home.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Ollendick of O’Neill; a sister, Sherri Paul of Hastings; a brother, Richard and spouse Misty of Crofton; a sister, Kim Binkerd of Hastings; a brother, Jerome and spouse Kathy of Tilden; and a brother, Jeremy of Tilden; aunt Lois Behnk and spouse Clarence of Neligh; aunt Bev Grimes of Kearney; stepmother Deb Ollendick of Tilden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Ollendick; grandparents Joseph and Ruth Ollendick and Fred Sr. and Dorothy Babutzke; uncle Fred Babutzke Jr. and spouse Cecelia; uncle Joseph Ollendick and spouse Barb; uncle Bob Ollendick; aunt Josephine Gibson; and uncle Jerry Ollendick.
Jim will be laid to rest at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Ewing. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschaples.com.