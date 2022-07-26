 Skip to main content
EWING — Private services for James R. Ollendick, 63, O’Neill, will be at a later date.

James Ollendick died Monday, July 11, 2022.

Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes of Sioux City is in charge of the arrangements.

Jim was a friend to many people. If someone needed help with their vehicle, he always had the part to fix it and bought and sold vehicles for many years. Jim had a kind heart for animals, taking in many strays over the years and giving them a home.

Survivors include his mother, Wilma Ollendick of O’Neill; a sister, Sherri Paul of Hastings; a brother, Richard and spouse Misty of Crofton; a sister, Kim Binkerd of Hastings; a brother, Jerome and spouse Kathy of Tilden; and a brother, Jeremy of Tilden; aunt Lois Behnk and spouse Clarence of Neligh; aunt Bev Grimes of Kearney; stepmother Deb Ollendick of Tilden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Ollendick; grandparents Joseph and Ruth Ollendick and Fred Sr. and Dorothy Babutzke; uncle Fred Babutzke Jr. and spouse Cecelia; uncle Joseph Ollendick and spouse Barb; uncle Bob Ollendick; aunt Josephine Gibson; and uncle Jerry Ollendick.

Jim will be laid to rest at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Ewing. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschaples.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

