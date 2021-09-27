NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
James O’Dey died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.
1946-2021
James C. O’Dey was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Norfolk. James joined the U.S. Navy in March 1964 and served until 1968. He also spent time in Hawaii.
James was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert “Bob” and Vera (Russell) O’Dey; five brothers; a sister; and a son, Justin Jay O’Dey.
He is survived by three brothers; a daughter, Jami Schultz (O’Dey) (Tara and Tori Schultz), Darrin and Anne (Wragge) O’Dey (Christian O’Dey, Cody, Dillon and Haylee Dittman); four great-grandchildren; and a daughter, Geri Skepnek.