James Nebuda

WEST POINT — Services for James D. Nebuda, 68, rural West Point, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday at Stokely Funeral Home and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. The family will be present for visitation at church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
He died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home east of West Point.
Memorials may be made to the American Veterans Park.
Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2020
James Dean Nebuda was born on Dec. 5, 1951, to Walter and Dorothy (Knobbe) Nebuda in West Point. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970.
In the fall of 1970, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War working as a mail clerk. After being honorably discharged in 1972, he returned home to farm with his father and brother.
Jim kept busy through custom hay stacking and maintaining roads for Garfield Township. Recently, he worked for Paul Ridder Feedyards part time while continuing to farm with his family.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 70 and VFW Post 4912.
Jim was an avid tractor puller. He was a member of the Nebraska Bush Pullers and Outlaw Pulling Association during his 50 years of tractor pulling. In those 50 years, Jim only missed one Cuming County Fair tractor pull event when he was stationed in Vietnam.
Back in the day, he could be found cruising Main Street in West Point in his Pontiac GTO. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Connie) of West Point, Keith of Rolling Meadows, Ill., Mary Beth (Tim) Olson of Lincoln and Gina (Ed) Kalous of Norfolk; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; aunts; uncles and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Kathy Nebuda; and great-nephew, Jace Nebuda.
Lunch at the Nielsen Community Center will take place after the burial.