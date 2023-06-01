ORCHARD — Services for James T. Meyer, 96, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Orchard.
James Meyer died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Ashburn Funeral home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2023
James Theodore Meyer was born Dec. 24, 1926, in rural Antelope County to Theodore and Carrie (Noring) Meyer. He went to his heavenly home on May 29, 2023, at age 96 years, five months and five days.
In March 1927, the Theodore Meyer family moved to one of the Mahood Brothers farms 2 miles west, a mile south and a half mile west of Orchard. They were blessed with a daughter, Arlene, and another son, Robert. All three were baptized at the same time in the Inman United Methodist Church as youngsters.
James went eight years to School District 90 and then four years to Orchard High School, graduating in 1944. He was confirmed as an adult at St. Peter Lutheran.
James served in the U. S. Army in 1945 and 1946. Most of his service time overseas was in Gen. Douglas McArthur’s public relations office (PRO) in Tokyo Japan under Gen. Fran Baker. Many other important businesses operated in the Radio Tokyo Building. The Allied war news correspondents had a room near his office.
On June 18, 1950, James married Ardeth Marie Ruroede in the St. Peter Lutheran Church outside Orchard. They were blessed with eight children.
James spent most of his adult life farming in the Orchard area with his spouse, Ardeth. After her death, he was married to his friend, Betty Shrader Gunter, for a few years.
James belonged to VFW Post 1151 in Creighton and the Orchard Legion Club, and he was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Ardeth; daughter Kathleen Faye Fick; infant grandchildren, Marie Ann and Craig Jeffery Meyer; great-grandchildren Noah James Fick and Piper Ann Foxhoven; father- and mother-in-law George and Esther (Lieswald) Ruroede; and friend Betty Gunter.
Survivors include his sister, Arlene Stevens of Parker, Colo.; a brother, Robert Meyer of Orchard; sisters-in-law Evelyn Peden of California and Arlene Engler of Grand Island; seven children, Cheryl (Randy) Watson of Malcolm, Brenda (Robert) Wood and Mark (Pamela) Meyer of Orchard, Rita (Chuck) Foxhoven of Norfolk, Lee (Rhonda) Meyer of Neligh, Dawn (Robert) Stamp of Lincoln and Carrie Meyer of Bow Valley; and one son-in-law, Edward Fick of Inman; 30 grandchildren; over 50 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.