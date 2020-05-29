James McKeown

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

NORFOLK — Services for James “Galen” McKeown, 77, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kip will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Pierce.

———

James Galen McKeown was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Norfolk, the son of Raphel and Jane (Ryan) McKeown. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Norfolk.

He married Mary Ellen Lenz on June 22, 1963, at Madison. The couple lived in Norfolk before moving to a farm northeast of Pierce in 1974. James worked for T&M Electric as an electrician in and around Norfolk until he was disabled.

James enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include his children, Donna (Harlan) Cox of Norfolk, Michael (Dawn) McKeown of Bossier City, La., Rick (Rose) McKeown of Carroll, Jamie (Dawn) McKeown of Pierce and Jeremy (Anne) McKeown of Pierce; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Janice) McKeown of Battle Creek; a sister-in-law, Lois McKeown of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raphel and Jane; his spouse, Mary Ellen, who died May 26, 2007; and his twin brother, Gaylord McKeown.

Music will be provided by organist Jill McElhose with the congregation singing “Amazing Grace,” “In The Garden” and “Old Rugged Cross.”

Casketbearers will be Mike McKeown, Rick McKeown, Jamie McKeown, Jeremy McKeown, Alex McKeown, McKenzy McKeown, Lance Sudbeck, Shana Zerr, Nick Cox and Colby Cox.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Steve Martindale

LAUREL — Services for Steve Martindale, 67, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Travis Vatanasombat

Travis Vatanasombat

Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.

Renee Snodgrass

ELGIN — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home in Clearwater.

David Rosberg

David Rosberg

WAUSA — Graveside services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.

Loni Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Burbach, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

Derald Larsen

RANDOLPH — Services for Derald Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday May 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brayden Lawrenz

AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Brayden M. Lawrenz, 15, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Joan Kay

NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

