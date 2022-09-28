HUMPHREY — Services for James “Jim” Maguire, 86, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7725. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church.
James Maguire died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home at Prairie Village in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2022
James J. Maguire was born on Oct. 23, 1935, in Humphrey to Fred and Cecilia (Cook) Maguire. He grew up on the family farm near Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis Catholic School in 1953.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served until his honorable discharge in 1960.
On Sept. 6, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Yvonne “Bonnie” Von Tersch, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Iowa. The couple was blessed with six children.
Jim was a very devoted spouse, father and son whose faith in God was paramount in his life. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was a farmer, agri-business owner and worked at the Tarnov Co-op for 20 years after his retirement.
Jim loved his trips to Hawaii, and it brought him great joy to take over 125 people — some complete strangers — to Hawaii to share his passion for the islands. He loved spending time with his family, making room for ice cream, playing cards, eating crab legs and praying the rosary.
Jim is survived by a son, Don and Lori Maguire of Norfolk and grandchildren: Craig Maguire (Georgia) (four great-grandchildren), Jamie Charette (Scott) (five great-grandchildren), Brooke Maguire, Jared Maguire, Kristin Magana (Juan); a daughter, Joann and Gary Groteluschen of Columbus and grandchildren: Justin (Chantell) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren), Amber (Mike) Chong (three foster great-grandchildren), Ryan (Tara) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren), April (Josh) Sypal (three great-grandchildren); a son, Ray Maguire and Kathie Bradley of Yankton and grandchildren: Kyle Maguire (two great-grandchildren), Jessica Maguire, Tyler Maguire (Kelsey) (two great-grandchildren), Alex Maguire and Madison Maguire; a son, Steve and Julie Maguire of David City and grandchildren: Emily (Jess) Liberatore-Maguire, Erin (Justin) Povich, Mitchell Maguire, Spencer Maguire and Nolan Maguire; a son, Ken and Darien Maguire of Indianapolis, Ind., and grandchildren, Joshua (Emilee) Maguire, Callista Maguire and Elizabeth Maguire; and a daughter, Jeanne and Kevin Cattau of Norfolk and grandchildren: Jordan Cattau, Ashley (Dylan) DeGroff, Dylan Cattau, Christian Cattau and Kayleigh Cattau.
Jim was preceded in death by his spouse of 43 years, Yvonne “Bonnie” Maguire; parents Fred and Cecilia Maguire; brothers Mark (Vernie) Maguire, George (Jeanette) Maguire, Richard (Jeannine) Maguire and infant twin brothers Michael Maguire and Patrick Maguire.
Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or family’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.