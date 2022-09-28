 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Maguire

James Maguire

HUMPHREY —  Services for James “Jim” Maguire, 86, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7725. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church.

James Maguire died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home at Prairie Village in Columbus.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2022

James J. Maguire was born on Oct. 23, 1935, in Humphrey to Fred and Cecilia (Cook) Maguire. He grew up on the family farm near Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis Catholic School in 1953.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served until his honorable discharge in 1960.

On Sept. 6, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Yvonne “Bonnie” Von Tersch, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Iowa. The couple was blessed with six children.

Jim was a very devoted spouse, father and son whose faith in God was paramount in his life. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was a farmer, agri-business owner and worked at the Tarnov Co-op for 20 years after his retirement.

Jim loved his trips to Hawaii, and it brought him great joy to take over 125 people — some complete strangers — to Hawaii to share his passion for the islands. He loved spending time with his family, making room for ice cream, playing cards, eating crab legs and praying the rosary.

Jim is survived by a son, Don and Lori Maguire of Norfolk and grandchildren: Craig Maguire (Georgia) (four great-grandchildren), Jamie Charette (Scott) (five great-grandchildren), Brooke Maguire, Jared Maguire, Kristin Magana (Juan); a daughter, Joann and Gary Groteluschen of Columbus and grandchildren: Justin (Chantell) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren), Amber (Mike) Chong (three foster great-grandchildren), Ryan (Tara) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren), April (Josh) Sypal (three great-grandchildren); a son, Ray Maguire and Kathie Bradley of Yankton and grandchildren: Kyle Maguire (two great-grandchildren), Jessica Maguire, Tyler Maguire (Kelsey) (two great-grandchildren), Alex Maguire and Madison Maguire; a son, Steve and Julie Maguire of David City and grandchildren: Emily (Jess) Liberatore-Maguire, Erin (Justin) Povich, Mitchell Maguire, Spencer Maguire and Nolan Maguire; a son, Ken and Darien Maguire of Indianapolis, Ind., and grandchildren, Joshua (Emilee) Maguire, Callista Maguire and Elizabeth Maguire; and a daughter, Jeanne and Kevin Cattau of Norfolk and grandchildren: Jordan Cattau, Ashley (Dylan) DeGroff, Dylan Cattau, Christian Cattau and Kayleigh Cattau.

Jim was preceded in death by his spouse of 43 years, Yvonne “Bonnie” Maguire; parents Fred and Cecilia Maguire; brothers Mark (Vernie) Maguire, George (Jeanette) Maguire, Richard (Jeannine) Maguire and infant twin brothers Michael Maguire and Patrick Maguire.

Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or family’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Wilson

Robert Wilson

ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…

James Allen

James Allen

ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Virginia Field

Virginia Field

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lonnie Bartak

Lonnie Bartak

CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Coreen Nygren

Coreen Nygren

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.

Kent Abernathy

Kent Abernathy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.

Fern Ross

Fern Ross

WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Fern (Davidson) Ross, 92, Peru, Ind., formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Janett Riley

Janett Riley

Janett Arlene Riley, 88, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Albion.

Kent Abernathy

Kent Abernathy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara