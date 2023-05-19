O’NEILL — Memorial services for James Lunn, 71, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
James Lunn died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home in O’Neill after a short illness.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is handling arrangements.
PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
NORFOLK — James L. Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Theo Grae Esparza, newborn son of Raul Esparza and Katelyn McGill, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for James E. “Jim” Schaele, 68, Bonesteel, S.D., will be at a later. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.
DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, were May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial was in the Lutheran cemetery. The Rev. Lynn Christensen officiated.
PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
COLUMBUS — Everette “Butch” Eschliman, 64, Fremont, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Fremont.
