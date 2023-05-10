STANTON — Memorial visitation for James S. “Jim” Louthan, 89, Stanton will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
James Louthan died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1934-2023
Jim was born on May 7, 1934, in Holdrege to Orlie and Helen (Peterson) Louthan. He graduated from Bertrand High School. Jim lived in Bertrand, installing grain bins, then later moved to Norfolk and worked for Walnut Grove Feed and Grain.
Jim married Marsha Bierschenk in 1979 at Yankton. After a while, Jim went on to sell seed corn for Moews Seed until the early 1990s, when he started working for Bar III Feedlot until they closed.
Jim’s hobbies included farming, hunting, fishing and cattle.
Survivors include spouse Marsha Louthan of Stanton; children Daniel (Beverly) Louthan of Bertrand, Rhonda (Larry) Davison of Kearney, Rick Louthan of Kearney, Dustin (Cissy) Louthan of Stanton, Allan Louthan of Stanton, Kelly (Jason) Macken of Columbus; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Orlie and Helen; daughter Denise; sister Trudy (Bill) Moore; and daughter-in-law Carol Louthan.
