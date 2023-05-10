 Skip to main content
James Louthan

STANTON — Memorial visitation for James S. “Jim” Louthan, 89, Stanton will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

James Louthan died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1934-2023

Jim was born on May 7, 1934, in Holdrege to Orlie and Helen (Peterson) Louthan. He graduated from Bertrand High School. Jim lived in Bertrand, installing grain bins, then later moved to Norfolk and worked for Walnut Grove Feed and Grain.

Jim married Marsha Bierschenk in 1979 at Yankton. After a while, Jim went on to sell seed corn for Moews Seed until the early 1990s, when he started working for Bar III Feedlot until they closed.

Jim’s hobbies included farming, hunting, fishing and cattle.

Survivors include spouse Marsha Louthan of Stanton; children Daniel (Beverly) Louthan of Bertrand, Rhonda (Larry) Davison of Kearney, Rick Louthan of Kearney, Dustin (Cissy) Louthan of Stanton, Allan Louthan of Stanton, Kelly (Jason) Macken of Columbus; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Orlie and Helen; daughter Denise; sister Trudy (Bill) Moore; and daughter-in-law Carol Louthan.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

