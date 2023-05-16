James Long

NORFOLK — James L. Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
In other news
SEWARD — Services for Debra Baker, 70, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.
NORFOLK — James L. Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Larry Kruse, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk. Park next to the marquee and follow the red sidewalk to the Veranda room. Light refreshments will start at 10:30 a.m.
DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
ELGIN — Juan E. Hoefer, 92, Elgin, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
WISNER — Services for Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.