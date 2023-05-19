James Long

 Skip to main content
WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...DESCRIPTION OF GENERAL REGION - Nebraska-statewide

WHEN... 5/18/2023 9:30 AM until 5/19/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (Air
Quality Index yellow/orange/red category) due to smoke has been
issued for the entire state of Nebraska, which includes the
following counties: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine,
Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota,
Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore,
Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant,
Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker,
Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball,
Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, McPherson,
Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Perkins,
Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock,
Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman,
Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington,
Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York, from May 18, 9:30am through May 19,
12:00 pm.

Smoke from fires in Canada is expected to impact air quality
conditions in Nebraska.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children.

During Unhealthy (AQI red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. All
are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
moving activities indoors or rescheduling.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

James Long

James Long

NORFOLK — James L. “Jim” Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2023

James LeRoy was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Magnet to William “Bill” and Emma (Dünger) Long. He grew up in Magnet and attended school there, graduating at 1956 at the age of 16, in a class that consisted only of himself.

Jim married Velda Claussen on May 23, 1959, in Wausa. The couple lived in Magnet, where they had their two daughters, until they moved to Norfolk in 1968.

Jim loved to work and always kept himself busy. Throughout his life, he built multiple houses and bought homes and properties that he would fix up and flip with help from his spouse and daughters. At one time, he and Velda bought an acreage that had been one of the original homesteads in Pierce County, where they raised miniature horses to show.

Jim worked as a mechanic in his own garage and then as a welder for 28 years, retiring from Heritage Industries in Wayne at the age of 76. He was fond of antiquing, hunting for treasure at estate and garage sales and flea markets, where he could also sometimes be found with his own table of treasures to sell.

He is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Velda; his daughters, Tammy Stephenson and Pam (Vince) Lieb; grandchildren J.C (Monica) Bomar, Paige (Travis) Chace, Jayde Bomar, Lance Stephenson and Josh (Praise) Stephenson; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Lee Petersen; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother William “Bill” Long Jr.; and sisters Delores Nelson, Eleanor Peters, Phyllis Stoecker and Lois Mick.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Marietta Kay Crosier

Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Beverly Starr

Beverly Starr

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sister Andrea Polt

Sister Andrea Polt

NORFOLK — Sister Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, Norfolk, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery. Services are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Janelle Peters

Janelle Peters

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Harold Strelow

Harold Strelow

PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be c…

Theo Esparza

Theo Esparza

NORFOLK — Theo Grae Esparza, newborn son of Raul Esparza and Katelyn McGill, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Janelle Peters

Janelle Peters

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Cleo Frazier

Cleo Frazier

SANTEE— Cleo Frazier, 77, Omaha, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

