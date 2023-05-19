James Long

NORFOLK — James L. “Jim” Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
James LeRoy was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Magnet to William “Bill” and Emma (Dünger) Long. He grew up in Magnet and attended school there, graduating at 1956 at the age of 16, in a class that consisted only of himself.
Jim married Velda Claussen on May 23, 1959, in Wausa. The couple lived in Magnet, where they had their two daughters, until they moved to Norfolk in 1968.
Jim loved to work and always kept himself busy. Throughout his life, he built multiple houses and bought homes and properties that he would fix up and flip with help from his spouse and daughters. At one time, he and Velda bought an acreage that had been one of the original homesteads in Pierce County, where they raised miniature horses to show.
Jim worked as a mechanic in his own garage and then as a welder for 28 years, retiring from Heritage Industries in Wayne at the age of 76. He was fond of antiquing, hunting for treasure at estate and garage sales and flea markets, where he could also sometimes be found with his own table of treasures to sell.
He is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Velda; his daughters, Tammy Stephenson and Pam (Vince) Lieb; grandchildren J.C (Monica) Bomar, Paige (Travis) Chace, Jayde Bomar, Lance Stephenson and Josh (Praise) Stephenson; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Lee Petersen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother William “Bill” Long Jr.; and sisters Delores Nelson, Eleanor Peters, Phyllis Stoecker and Lois Mick.
