LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. James Linn died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Debra Timperley, 64, are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton. Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Warren Creamer died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Heritage Of Bel Air in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Albrecht died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for siblings Alexander L. Clausen, 18, Candace E. Clausen, 15, and Andrew E. Clausen, 12, all of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
CONSTANCE — Services for Patricia A. Steffen, 77, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Dean Brown, 98, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Dean Brown died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary B. Albrecht, 74, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
SPENCER — Private services for Leroy Kaczor, 78, Spencer, are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Bahnfleth and Dennis Reich will officiate. Burial will be at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.